NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company, Inc. (OTCQB: BTTR) (the “Company” or “Better Choice”), an animal health and wellness company, today announced that the Company will exhibit at the Global Pet Expo hosted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) and Pet Industry Distributors Association (PIDA) to be held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida on February 26-28, 2020.



Better Choice and its portfolio brand, Halo, Purely for Pets®, will be exhibiting their products at booths 4877 and 2471, respectively.

The Global Pet Expo is the pet industry’s largest annual trade event recognizing the most creative products in the sector and providing attendees with the opportunity to showcase their new brands and products. Attendees include independent retailers, distributors, mass-market buyers and other professionals relevant to the pet product space. Last year the expo featured product launches from over 1,000 of the most innovative companies in the pet industry internationally.

“Our team is pleased to showcase our mission and product portfolio at the largest annual event in the pet industry. These experiential opportunities to highlight our products are valuable in expanding our market share through our unique product offering and building new consumer and strategic relationships,” commented Werner von Pein, CEO of Better Choice.

About Better Choice Company, Inc.

Better Choice Company, Inc ("BTTR") is a publicly traded animal health and wellness company founded on the belief that good health practices and nutrition contribute to, and promote, a higher quality of life. The Company has built a portfolio of global animal wellness brands, including TruPet, TruGold and Halo, Purely for Pets®. BTTR's core product lines comprise ultra-premium, all-natural pet food, treats and supplements, with a special focus on freeze dried and dehydrated raw products. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Better Choice has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved, including but not limited to our ability to negotiate definitive terms of the joint venture, close the proposed joint venture, and in the event we close the joint venture, the realization of any expected benefits from such transaction. Further information on Better Choice’s risk factors is contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

