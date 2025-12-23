EMJX Expands Risk-Intelligence Framework with Prediction-Market Probability Data to Enhance Treasury Stress Detection

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRx Health Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: SRXH) (the "Company") and EMJ Crypto Technologies (“EMJX”), its digital-asset treasury operating platform, today announced an expansion of EMJX’s internal risk-intelligence framework to incorporate event-probability data derived from leading prediction-market platforms, including Polymarket.

The integration adds an additional, market-implied signal layer to EMJX’s Quantitative Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (“QAM”) Engine, with the objective of improving early detection and assessment of tail-risk conditions that can materially impact digital-asset markets. These include regulatory developments, protocol-level changes, and other discrete events that may drive regime shifts or heightened volatility.

Rather than relying solely on traditional news flow or sentiment analysis, EMJX’s approach incorporates aggregate probability assessments generated by decentralized market participants, enabling the platform to quantify how markets collectively price the likelihood of specific future events.

The enhanced framework is being engineered to:

Ingest event-probability data reflecting market-implied expectations for defined outcomes;

Translate probabilistic inputs into structured risk metrics, including an internal Event Volatility Score, used to inform hedging posture, exposure pacing, and capital-allocation guardrails;

Evaluate signal reliability over time by comparing historical prediction-market outcomes with realized volatility and market behavior, refining model calibration and governance thresholds.



This initiative is designed to strengthen EMJX’s ability to identify, contextualize, and absorb tail-risk scenarios, reinforcing its core objective of disciplined capital stewardship across uncertain and rapidly evolving market environments.

The Company emphasized that EMJX is structured as a treasury operating system, not a speculative trading platform, and that all external data inputs are used within a governed, model-driven risk framework focused on survivability, adaptability, and long-term capital compounding.

About EMJX

EMJX is a Gen2 digital-asset treasury operating system designed to manage multi-asset digital holdings using quantitative models, artificial intelligence, and systematic risk controls. The platform emphasizes transparency, governance, and disciplined capital allocation across varying market environments. For more information, please visit www.emjx.ai .

