SELSKABSMEDDELELSE NR. 4/2020
Indkaldelsen til DFDS’ ordinære generalforsamling, der afholdes den 18. marts 2020, er nu offentliggjort og tilgængelig fra dette link:
https://www.dfds.com/en/about/investors/general-meetings
Se endvidere vedhæftede indkaldelse.
Kontakt
Torben Carlsen, CEO, +45 33 42 32 01
Karina Deacon, CFO, +45 33 42 33 42
Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR, +45 33 42 33 59
Gert Jakobsen, Communications, +45 33 42 32 97
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
DFDS A/S
København Ø, DENMARK
