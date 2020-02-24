SELSKABSMEDDELELSE NR. 4/2020



Indkaldelsen til DFDS’ ordinære generalforsamling, der afholdes den 18. marts 2020, er nu offentliggjort og tilgængelig fra dette link:

https://www.dfds.com/en/about/investors/general-meetings

Se endvidere vedhæftede indkaldelse.

Kontakt



Torben Carlsen, CEO, +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO, +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR, +45 33 42 33 59

Gert Jakobsen, Communications, +45 33 42 32 97





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



