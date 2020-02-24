COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 4/2020

The notice for DFDS’ annual general meeting to be held on 18 March 2020 has now been published and is available from this link:

https://www.dfds.com/en/about/investors/general-meetings

See also attachment.

Contact
Torben Carlsen, CEO, +45 33 42 32 01
Karina Deacon, CFO, +45 33 42 33 42
Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR, +45 33 42 33 59
Gert Jakobsen, Communications, +45 33 42 32 97


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment