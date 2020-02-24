SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As companies vie for competitive advantage in a time of relentless change, socioeconomic volatility and digital disruption, the role of the CIO is evolving. Today, IT leaders are being tasked with contributing to the top and bottom lines of their enterprises by identifying new, technology-powered revenue streams, generating operational efficiencies and enabling competitive dominance. To do so, CIOs must think and lead in groundbreaking ways, sparking innovation and cultural change throughout their organizations.
Top technology minds will come together to discuss these topics and more at the HMG Strategy 2020 San Francisco CIO Executive Leadership Summit, taking place on April 23, 2020, at The Ritz-Carlton San Francisco.
“CIOs are emerging as key players in the battle for competitive advantage in an age of disruptive competition,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Today’s IT leaders must set the tone for innovation and reinvention, partnering across the organization to reimagine the business and execute winning strategies.”
The HMG Strategy 2020 San Francisco CIO Executive Leadership Summit will open with an HMG Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent Tech Talk with Snehal Antani, who will share lessons learned while driving change as a senior executive in financial services, enterprise software and now as the recent CTO of the U.S. Department of Defense.
Other noteworthy sessions will include:
Presenting Partners at the HMG Strategy 2020 San Francisco CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include BetterCloud, Moveworks and Nutanix. Info-Tech Research Group will be the Gold Partner and the Preferred Research Partner. The Supporting Partner will be Arctic Wolf and the Trailblazer Partner will be DataStax. Strategic Partners will include Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry and Spencer Stuart. Alliance Partners will be Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia.
About HMG Strategy
HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.
The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.
