ALACHUA, Fla., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries, today reported financial results and business highlights for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.



Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Net sales were $28.1 million during the quarter, an increase of 20% compared to fourth quarter 2018 revenue of $23.4 million.

Gross margin was 82.7% for the quarter, compared to 84.4% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net loss for the quarter was $7.0 million, or $0.18 per share, compared to a net loss of $5.2 million, or $0.13 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018.



Adjusted net loss was $ 4.0 million for the quarter, or $0.10 per share, compared with adjusted net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.09 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $4.2 million for the quarter, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.



The balance of cash, cash equivalents, and investments, on December 31, 2019 was $102.5 million, compared to a balance of $106.1 million on September 30, 2019.

Revenue from the direct sales channel represented approximately 90% of total revenue in the fourth quarter, compared to approximately 85% in the fourth quarter of 2018.



Active accounts in the fourth quarter were 797, an increase of 12%, compared to 712 in the fourth quarter a year ago.

“I am pleased with our fourth quarter and full-year performance. We delivered solid revenue growth and continued to make progress rebalancing and refocusing our commercial operation toward our largest market opportunity, extremity trauma,” commented Karen Zaderej, chairman, CEO, and president of Axogen, Inc. “I am confident that we have the right commercial strategy in place to drive strong surgeon adoption of our technology as we continue to develop the nerve repair market.”

Full-Year 2019 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Full-year 2019 revenue was $106.7 million, an increase of 27% compared to 2018 revenue of $83.9 million.

Gross margin was 83.7% for the full year, compared to 84.6% in 2018.

Net loss for the full year was $29.1 million, or $0.74 per share, compared to $22.4 million, or $0.60 per share, in 2018.

Adjusted net loss was $16.4 million for the full year, or $0.42 per share, compared to $12.6 million, or $0.34 per share, in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $17.7 million for the full year, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $12.1 million in 2018.

Ended the year with 109 direct sales representatives, compared to 85 at the end of 2018.



RECON ® Study enrollment progressed well in the second half of 2019 and we now believe the study enrollment will be completed by the end of June 2020. We anticipate the data report-out for RECON will occur in Q3 of 2022.

2020 Financial Guidance

Management reiterates that 2020 revenue will be in the range of $124 million to $128 million and expects that the number of direct sales representatives will increase to between approximately 126 and 131. Additionally, management expects gross margin to remain above 80% and that operating margin will see moderate improvement year over year.

Conference Call

About Axogen

Axogen (AXGN) is the leading company focused specifically on the science, development and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. Axogen employees are passionate about helping to restore peripheral nerve function and quality of life to patients with physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves by providing innovative, clinically proven and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and health care providers. Peripheral nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body. Every day, people suffer traumatic injuries or undergo surgical procedures that impact the function of their peripheral nerves. Physical damage to a peripheral nerve, or the inability to properly reconnect peripheral nerves, can result in the loss of muscle or organ function, the loss of sensory feeling, or the initiation of pain.

Axogen's platform for peripheral nerve repair features a comprehensive portfolio of products, including Avance® Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; Axoguard® Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; Axoguard® Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves and reinforce the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; Axoguard® Nerve Cap, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to protect a peripheral nerve end and separate the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and Avive® Soft Tissue Membrane, a processed human umbilical cord intended for surgical use as a resorbable soft tissue barrier. The Axogen portfolio of products is available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Korea, and several other European and international countries.

Cautionary Statements Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events, or results based on various assumptions and management's estimates of trends and economic factors in the markets in which we are active, as well as our business plans. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “continue,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “goals,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding our growth, our 2020 guidance, product development, product potential, financial performance, sales growth, product adoption, market awareness of our products, data validation, our assessment of our internal controls over financial reporting, our visibility at and sponsorship of conferences and educational events. The forward-looking statements are and will be subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect our business and our market, particularly those discussed under Part I, Item 1A., “Risk Factors,” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as well as other risks and cautionary statements set forth in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements are representative only as of the date they are made and, except as required by applicable law, we assume no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, we use the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, which measures earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA which further excludes non-cash stock compensation expense. We also use the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss Per Common Share - basic and diluted which excludes non-cash stock compensation expense and loss on extinguishment of debt from Net Loss and Net Loss Per Common Share - basic and diluted, respectively. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures should be read in conjunction with our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of Axogen’s GAAP financial measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures should be carefully evaluated.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the performance of our business.

