Company announcement
February 25, 2020
Announcement no. 1/2020
Nilfisk, a leading provider of professional cleaning products and services, is announcing its results for 2019.
Highlights for 2019
Outlook for 2020
CEO comment
Commenting on the results, Hans Henrik Lund, CEO of Nilfisk, says:
“2019 was disappointing in terms of our financial performance, which was significantly lower than our expectations when we entered the year. In Europe, weakened economic conditions affected our performance mainly in Central Europe, and in our US business, results did not materialize as we had expected. This led to negative organic growth and lower than expected earnings for the total business, which is disappointing. On the encouraging side however, we saw good progress in the execution of our strategy. We continued to globally harmonize our organizational structure and launched our autonomous solution in all key markets. With the many changes done over the past years, we now enter 2020 with a renewed focus on our customers and on commercial execution.”
Key figures
|FY 2019
|FY 2018
|Q4 2019
|Q4 2018
|Revenue (mEUR)
|966.5
|1,054.3
|233.8
|258.7
|Organic growth
|-4.1%
|2.0%
|-6.3 %
|-1.9%
|Gross margin
|42.3%
|42.0%
|40.3%
|41.6%
|EBITDA before special items (mEUR)
|121.4
|125.5
|26.1
|34.0
|EBITDA margin before special items* (mEUR)
|9.9%
|11.5%
|8.8%
|12.5%
|EBIT before special items (mEUR)
|53.5
|87.4
|8.1
|25.2
|EBIT margin before special items
|5.5%
|8.3%
|3.5%
|9.7%
* Adjusted for positive impact from IFRS 16 (2019) and impact from phantom shares (2018)
Conference call
Nilfisk will host a conference call today at 10:00 CET. Please visit investor.nilfisk.com to access the call. Presentation materials will be available on the website prior to the conference call.
To dial in
Denmark: +45 7815 0110
UK: +44 333 300 9270
US: +1 833 823 0587
Link to webcast: https://nilfisk.eventcdn.net/2019fy/
Contact
Investor Relations
Jens Bak-Holder
Head of Investor Relations
T: +45 2128 5832
Media Relations
Louise Refsgaard Klinge
Global Media Relations
T: +45 2067 0833
Attachments
Nilfisk Holding A/S
Brøndby, DENMARK
1 Annoncement_25022020_Nilfisk Annual Report 2019FILE URL | Copy the link below
Nilfisk_logo_2015.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: