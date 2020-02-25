Company Announcement no. 5/2020



DFDS’ share option programme is part of our aspiration to promote a performance culture that creates and rewards results.

Today, in accordance with DFDS’ guidelines for the remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board as adopted by the Annual General Meeting on 26 March 2019, Torben Carlsen, CEO, was awarded 101,678 share options and Karina Deacon, CFO, was awarded 76,258 share options. In addition, a total of 289,077 share options was awarded to a number of key employees.

The share options vest with 1/36 per month from and including February 2020 and may be exercised in the period from February 2023 until February 2025. The exercise price is based on the average quoted share price in the 20 trading days prior to and including 24 February 2020 to which 10% has been added, giving an exercise price of DKK 314 per share of DKK 20 nominal value. The options are hedged against the company’s own shareholding. The theoretical value of the share options is DKK 9.2m, calculated according to the Black-Scholes model as described in DFDS’ most recent annual report.

Contact

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



