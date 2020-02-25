Dublin, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The 2020 Credit Card Data Book: Good Times Roll a Bit Longer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
2019 was a banner year for many credit card issuers, as the stars aligned.
Unemployment and inflation were low, interest margins were at a peak, collection results were favorable, and total open accounts grew slightly. According to this report, 2020 will likely be slightly better, and more profitable, assuming the economic tides do not turn.
Credit card risk is fragile right now. Times have been good, but that sooner or later economic shift draws closer every month. Use the 2020 Credit Card Data Book to see where sensitivities exist.
As an example, if there is a sudden shift, warning bells will ring at credit card issuers and they will quickly tighten credit to protect their balance sheets. As that happens, delinquency will start to climb. This ends up as high credit losses and increased non-interest expense.
Right now, infrastructure and credit management are as important as portfolio growth. Risks are higher than ever, and issuers must ensure that their credit management policies and systems are ready to react. Overflow and diversion strategies, champion/challenger testing, and a battle-ready credit management team are the order of the day.
Highlights of the Research Report
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Credit Card Portfolios: Measuring Consumer Credit
4. Credit Card Product Demand
5. Credit Risk
6. External Factors
7. Conclusions
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/et51dh
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: