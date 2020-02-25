GREAT NECK, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE: OLP), announced that it acquired two industrial properties for an aggregate purchase price of $28.3 million and sold a retail property for net proceeds of $3.4 million and a net gain, before a mortgage prepayment charge, of $4.3 million.
Patrick J. Callan, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of One Liberty commented, “We are excited to add these high-quality industrial properties to our diversified portfolio. These transactions represent the ongoing execution of our approach to opportunistically grow our industrial exposure through accretive acquisitions, while strategically disposing of assets that have maximized their value within the portfolio. The assets are leased for the long-term at solid starting rents that will benefit our earnings and cash flows for years to come. We are pleased to begin 2020 by acquiring these attractive properties and will continue executing on our strategy to create durable, long-term value for our stockholders.”
In February 2020, the Company:
Forward Looking Statement:
Certain information contained in this press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by One Liberty Properties, Inc. is forward looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. One Liberty intends such forward looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provision for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and include this statement for the purpose of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Factors that could cause actual outcomes or other events to differ materially from any such forward looking statements appear in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter and in particular, the sections of such reports entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations”. You should not rely on forward looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements.
About One Liberty Properties:
One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.
