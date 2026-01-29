One Liberty Properties Acquires Ten Industrial Properties, Comprising 637,633 sf Across Seven Logistics Markets

– 79 Industrial Properties Will Comprise 82% of Total Portfolio Base Rent –

– Properties Afford Meaningful Long-Term Mark-to-Market Opportunity –

– Record Industrial Acquisition Activity Adds $246 Million Over the Last 12 Months –

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE: OLP), a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership of industrial properties, today announced it has acquired a 637,633 square foot portfolio of ten well-located industrial properties, below replacement cost. The ten-property portfolio is 100% leased to six tenants, each of which has a global or national presence. The two largest tenants are wholly owned subsidiaries of investment grade companies. The average in place rent is below market, providing attractive mark to market upside.

OLP financed the acquisition with a $17 million mortgage on six properties, and an approximately $30 million borrowing under its $100 million credit facility. The 7.5-year mortgage bears interest at a fixed rate of 5.53% (interest only for six months and thereafter on a 30-year amortization schedule). The credit facility bears a current floating interest rate of 5.45%. OLP anticipates obtaining additional financing on two other properties in the portfolio and using the net proceeds to pay down the credit facility.

Patrick J. Callan, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of One Liberty stated, “With $246 million of industrial asset acquisitions, the last 12 months have been historic for the Company. Through accretive capital recycling, our industrial platform represents 82% of the total portfolio ABR. This portfolio acquisition of well-located facilities – each fully occupied and supported by strong contractual rent increases and significant mark-to-market upside – expands our footprint in supply-chain critical markets, further enhances the durability of our cash flows, and positions us to add incremental growth over time.”

The properties are situated in seven diverse and growing distribution markets of Greensboro, NC, Columbia, SC, Birmingham, AL, Omaha, NE, Oklahoma City, OK, Salt Lake City, UT and Jackson, MS. The single-tenant buildings are modern, functional, with an average size of 64,000 square feet, average construction year of 2004, average clear height exceeding 24 feet, with many benefiting from industrial outdoor storage or excess trailer parking.

Forward Looking Statement:

Certain information contained in this press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by One Liberty Properties, Inc. is forward looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provision for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and include this statement for the purpose of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or variations thereof. Information regarding important factors that could cause actual outcomes or other events to differ materially from any such forward looking statements appear in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission thereafter; in particular, the sections of such reports entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements”, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations”, included therein. In addition, estimates of rental income or base rent exclude any related variable rent; anticipated property purchases, sales, financings and/or refinancings may not be completed during the period or on the terms indicated or at all; anticipated rent increases tied to filling of vacancies or as a result of market-to-market opportunities (i.e., renewing leased premises at higher rental rates) may not be realized; and estimates of gains from property sales or proceeds from financing or refinancing transactions are subject to adjustment, among other things, because actual closing costs may differ from the estimated costs. You should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and which could materially affect the Company’s results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance or future achievements or events.

About One Liberty Properties

The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial properties.