One Liberty Properties Announces 133rd Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE: OLP) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.45 per share. The dividend is payable on April 6, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 27, 2026, and represents One Liberty’s 133rd consecutive quarterly dividend. One Liberty has increased or maintained its dividend for over 33 consecutive years.

One Liberty is an industrial focused real estate investment trust organized in Maryland in 1982. The Company owns and operates a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial properties across the United States. Additional financial and descriptive information on One Liberty, its operations and its portfolio, is available on its website at: http://1liberty.com. Interested parties are encouraged to review One Liberty’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the other reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.

