SURREY, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Company" or "Mineworx") (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) is pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.(“EnviroLeach”) (CSE: ETI) (OTCQB: EVLLF) (7N2: FSE) to develop and utilize EnviroLeach’s patented technology to recover platinum group metals (“PGM”) from catalytic converters. Upon completion of a definitive agreement Mineworx will fund, in phases, further development of the EnviroLeach technology to tailor it to the recovery of PGM including bench and pilot scale test work. Mineworx will also have the option to finance, construct, own and operate a proposed commercial production facility to process end of life catalytic converters utilizing EnviroLeach’s proprietary technology under license.

Greg Pendura, President and CEO commented, “We are very pleased to announce this initiative, which has significant potential within the PGM market in excess of $30 billion annually. We are confident that with the support of the EnviroLeach team and their proprietary technology, we will be able to develop an eco-friendly and commercially viable process to extract and market platinum group metals for future use.”

The completion of the transactions proposed under the LOI is subject to a number of conditions including the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement and license agreement.

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth through partnerships with advanced mining projects as well as E-Waste opportunities through its collaboration with EnviroLeach Technologies. By utilizing its patented and patent pending environmentally friendly portable extraction technologies, Mineworx will increase and enhance business opportunities by deploying cost effective, extractive metallurgical solutions.

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining and recycling sectors. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process EnviroLeach extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and E-Waste using only FDA approved additives and ambient temperature water.

Backed by the momentum of a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands individual assays, independent validations, and strategic partners and over $20 million in research and development, EnviroLeach’s technology is emerging as a potential new standard for the provision of eco-friendly methods for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the conventional mining and E-Waste sectors. Further information is available on the EnviroLeach web site: https://enviroleach.com



