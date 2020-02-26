Indianapolis, Ind., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the prevalence of autism increases and the national focus is placed on early identification and intervention, Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers is bringing its innovative mix of multidisciplinary services closer to home for Colorado’s children. One of the largest autism therapy providers in the nation, Hopebridge is bringing more than a decade of knowledge, experience and care to the state with up to 12 locations in the next 12 to 18 months, starting with a center in University Hills this April.

“Hopebridge’s mission is to help as many children with autism spectrum disorder as possible,” said Hopebridge Vice President of Business Development Chris Sutton. “Early identification is key, which is why we aim to reduce wait times for both diagnostic evaluations and ABA therapy. This will help the child receive life-changing therapy faster.”

According to research conducted by Hopebridge, the average age of autism diagnoses in Colorado is five years, which is one year older than the national average, and more than one-third of this community waited longer than six months for a diagnosis. Hopebridge is committed to reducing evaluation wait times in an effort to provide diagnoses and personalized therapy services at a younger age. Hopebridge is currently scheduling diagnostic assessments for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy evaluations for University Hills. The center will launch full-time and part-time comprehensive therapy programs in April.

Market research shows more than 75 percent of Colorado’s children who utilize autism services are enrolled in occupational and/or speech therapy, but there is a desire from parents to receive all therapies in one place for convenience. To meet this need, Hopebridge plans to add occupational, speech and feeding therapies within the centers in the near future. This interdisciplinary Hopebridge360TM approach allows the team to create personalized plans of care aimed at meeting the needs of each child.

Colorado families living with autism will receive a wide range of benefits and services at Hopebridge, including:

Diagnostic and applied behavior analysis evaluations – Now Scheduling

State-of-the-art facilities designed specifically to enhance pediatric therapy for a spectrum of functioning levels

Centers with approximately 20 rooms designed to reduce distractions and enhance therapy sessions, including specific rooms to focus on integration into a school environment

Large gyms and playrooms to build gross and fine motor skills

Socialization with peers to target specific social and pragmatic goals

A full-service Care and Benefits team to help families navigate their insurance coverage options, including Medicaid

Parent training and education specifically designed to maximize the effects of therapy outside center walls

“Reducing barriers for Colorado’s autism community is a top priority for Hopebridge,” said Hopebridge Chief Clinical Officer Kim Strunk. “Identifying delays and challenges earlier in life and intervening during their developmental stages is crucial and provides families with the tools needed to help their children continue onto success in school and long-term independence.”

The expansion into Colorado is expected to create more than 650 jobs in the state, which ensures every child at Hopebridge receives one-on-one therapy. The collaborative teams consist of Board Certified Behavioral Analysts (BCBA), registered behavior technicians (RBT), clinical psychologists, occupational therapists, speech and language pathologists and other industry professionals. To learn more about job opportunities with Hopebridge, visit hopebridge.com/jobs/.

The first centers serving the Colorado autism communities are located at:

To schedule a diagnostic appointment, ABA evaluation or private tour of a Hopebridge center, please visit hopebridge.com/contact.

For a complete list of Hopebridge centers and services, visit hopebridge.com/centers/.

About Hopebridge

Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. Hopebridge is committed to providing personalized outpatient ABA, occupational, speech and feeding therapies for children touched by autism spectrum disorder and behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory challenges. Hopebridge provides a trusted place where they can receive the care, support and hope they deserve.

More than a decade later, Hopebridge continues to open state-of-the-art autism therapy centers in new communities to reach patients and families who need services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Hopebridge operates in six states; Colorado, Arizona, Indiana, and Ohio, with additional states planned in 2020.

