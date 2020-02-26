TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Ontario Real Estate Association publicly announced its commitment to provide a one-time grant of $5 million to the Ontario REALTORS® Care Foundation – an organization that has been dedicated to supporting shelter-based organizations throughout Ontario since 1977 and receives their funding through the generosity of Ontario’s Realtors.



“Ontario’s Realtors are deeply connected to the people, places and happenings that make our neighbourhoods home,” said OREA President Sean Morrison. “No other profession even comes close to being as active in their local communities as Realtors are. We are very proud of the work done by Realtors across the province in support of great causes like the Ontario REALTORS® Care Foundation, which is why OREA made the decision to enhance our deep commitment to the ORCF through this grant.”

The grant will significantly augment the Foundation’s invested capital fund and increase the Foundation’s ability to meaningfully support much needed shelter services across the province. Each year, the ORCF helps families in need of emergency and permanent housing by working with organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, Shelters (A Place called Home, Out of the Cold, Unity Project), Community Living and many others.

In 2019 alone, the Foundation raised more than $1.2 million for shelter-based organizations throughout the province on behalf of the Ontario Realtors.

“I’d like to thank the OREA Board of Directors for their ongoing support of the Foundation. One of the most rewarding things a Realtor does is help families find the perfect home, and our support of shelter related charities in Ontario is an extension of that premise as we work to build vibrant, healthy communities for all Ontarians,” said Kevin Crigger, President, Ontario REALTORS® Care Foundation. “This five-million-dollar grant is a testament to the socially responsible leadership that OREA, its regional Boards and its Realtor members provide to the Ontario communities they serve and gives us an even greater ability to enhance the lives of Ontarians for years to come.”

