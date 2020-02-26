LONDON, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico , the leading provider of technology services for the financial markets community, has won the “Best Managed Service for Trading” and “Best Trading Infrastructure Monitoring Platform” titles in A-Team Group’s 2020 TradingTech Insight Awards.



As a committed partner to more than 400 leading banks, exchanges, asset managers and trading firms globally, these awards reinforce Pico’s leadership in giving financial markets the freedom to have their technology needs delivered globally as a service and operate with new levels of agility, accuracy and transparency.

Pico’s strong engineering acumen, high levels of customer satisfaction and ability to deliver bespoke solutions that cost-effectively accelerate clients’ speed-to-market with best-in-class capabilities, are among the factors for retaining the “Best Managed Services for Trading” title for the fourth consecutive year.

Likewise, in providing the intelligence and insight that powers peak trading performance, Corvil Analytics also maintains the “Best Trading Infrastructure Monitoring Platform” title. Its real-time visibility into technology infrastructure, order lifecycle and execution, and the insight to optimize trading performance have made it the defacto standard, critical to the growth and success of its customers.

Andrew Delaney, President and Editor-in-Chief of the A-Team Group said: “Our awards celebrate the very best in both operational and product excellence and Pico continues to prove themselves. We congratulate Pico on, once again, winning the awards that highlight their continuing excellence in technology services for financial markets.”

“In the competitive and dynamic world of global financial markets, those with an agile and responsive technology operating model that enables them to move fast, have the competitive advantage,” said Jarrod Yuster, Founder and CEO of Pico. “Our expansion into new markets, our innovation with new products and services (including Corvil Analytics), ensures we continue helping customers become nimble, fast and efficient. We are extremely appreciative that our efforts continue to garner industry recognition.”



