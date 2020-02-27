TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP has announced that, effective on or about April 28, 2020, it will be terminating Guardian Balanced Income Fund. Effective immediately, units of the fund are no longer offered for sale. Unitholders will not be required to pay any fees in connection with the fund termination. However, the fund may make distributions of income or capital gains to unitholders prior to its termination.



Guardian Capital LP is the manager and a portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds. In addition to the Guardian Capital Funds, Guardian Capital LP manages portfolios for defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and third-party mutual funds. It is part of the Guardian Capital Group, a diversified financial services company founded in 1962. For further information on Guardian Capital LP, please visit www.guardiancapital.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Guardian Capital LP

Matthew Turner

Telephone: +1-416-947-3708

Email: mturner@guardiancapital.com