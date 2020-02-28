Oslo, Norway, 28 February 2020

Vistin Pharma ASA (Vistin Pharma, OSE: VISTIN) today announces the financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019, with a 40% increase in revenue and robust earnings in the pharmaceutical business unit and unrealised gains on oil derivatives of NOK 0.6 million.

The revenues for the fourth quarter 2019 ended at NOK 56.8 million (Q4 2018: NOK 40.6 million).

The net profit ended at NOK 4.2 million (-64.0) in the fourth quarter of 2019, which included an unrealised financial gain on oil derivatives portfolio of NOK 0.6 million (-65.2) for the period.

Vistin Pharma had cash of NOK 319.6 million (320.7) as of 31 December 2019.

The fourth quarter conference call, which will be held today, 28 February, at 8.30am (CEST) and will be available via web and audio through the following access points:

Telephone conference:

Confirmation Code:........ 6394327

International Dial-In:........ +44 (0) 2071 928000

Norway, Oslo:................ +47 23960264

United States, New York: +16315107495

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zxt9i6wn

The conference call will be held in Norwegian.



Please find the Q4 2019 Report and presentation enclosed. The report will also be made available on www.vistin.com .

*****

For further information, please contact:

Kjell-Erik Nordby

CEO

+47 91 36 42 80

kjell-erik.nordby@vistin.com





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





About Vistin Pharma | www.vistin.com

Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Metformin Hydrochloride (API). The Metformin is also available as Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a solely dedicated European Metformin producer, Vistin Pharma is a well-positioned supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Vistin Pharma is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has highly qualified employees and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.

Attachments