The Board of DXS International plc (the “Company”), the NEX quoted clinical decision support developer and supplier of clinical decision support systems is pleased to confirm changes to the significant shareholdings in the Company.

Following admission of the Placing Shares and the Subscription Shares (the “New Ordinary Shares”), on 26th February the Company's enlarged issued share capital now comprises 48,256,416 Ordinary Shares of 0.33p pence each with voting rights in the Company. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in the interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Company has received notification from the following persons that they have acquired Significant Shareholdings in the Company through their participation in the Placing:

Name of Person Transaction type No. of Voting Rights Resulting Per cent of voting rights Date of Acquisition Date of Notification Bank Of New York /Nominees/ Ltd Acquisition 1,775,000 3.68% 26 Feb 20 26 Feb 2020 Octopus Investments Nominees Limited Acquisition 6,250,000 12.95% 26 Feb 20 27 Feb 2020

The Company is also pleased to confirm that pursuant to the Placing and Subscription Mr Immelman’s interests, including those of persons closely associated with him, have increased by reason of a subscription for 125,000 New Ordinary Shares and now total 4,875,501 Ordinary Shares representing 10.10% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a)



Name



DL Services Limited, a company owned and controlled by Lorraine Immelman



2 Reason for the notification a)



Position/status



Person closely associated with Chief Executive Officer David Immelman b)



Initial notification /Amendment



Initial 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC b)



LEI







2138001R1KEUWTXEVJ44 4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 0.33p each Identification code ISIN GB00B2Q6HZ92 b)



Nature of the transaction



Subscription c)



Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 8p 125,000 d)



Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price e)



Date of the transaction







26 February 2020 f)



Place of the transaction







Outside a trading venue

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.



