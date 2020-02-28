Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) announces that CFO Ola Burmark will leave his position. The recruitment of a new CFO has begun, and Ola Burmark remains in service for up to five months.



"I would like to thank Ola for his valuable contribution to ZetaDisplay, in many areas he has strongly contributed to develop the company. I wish Ola all the best in his future career," comments Per Mandorf, CEO and President.

Malmö, 28 February 2020

For questions, please contact:

Per Mandorf, President & CEO

Phone +46 704-25 82 34

Email per.mandorf@zetadisplay.com

Ola Burmark, CFO

Phone +46 708-21 57 86

E-mail ola.burmark@zetadisplay.com

Daniel Oelker, CCO

Phone +46 708-45 80 54

E-mail daniel.oelker@zetadisplay.com

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay acts at the heart of digital transformations in physical environ­ments. We contribute to nudging peoples’ behaviour at the point-of-decision in retail environments, public spaces and workplace environments. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage that we develop and offer as SaaS-solutions. We are a European leader and intend to drive the further consolidation of the market organically and through acquisitions.

ZetaDisplay has its head office in Malmö. The company generates revenues of MSEK 400 and employs 140 staff at eight offices in six European countries. In total, the company handles 50,000 installations on 50 markets. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm [ZETA].

More information at www.zetadisplay.com

Attachment