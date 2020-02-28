New York, NY, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York Academy of Medicine (NYAM), in collaboration with the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME), has announced that the 2020-22 Jeremiah A. Barondess Fellowship in the Clinical Transaction is awarded to Justin Berk, MD, MPH, MBA, Assistant Professor in the Division of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University. Dr. Berk will receive the award today at the 2020 ACGME Annual Educational Conference in San Diego, CA. The two-year, $50,000 fellowship will enable Dr. Berk to develop and test podcasting as an innovative medium for knowledge dissemination to medical students and residents.

The Barondess Fellowship is awarded annually to a junior faculty member in internal medicine to enhance the training of medical students and residents in the clinical transaction, a fundamental element of clinical care. The fellowship aims to improve the patient experience by innovating and strengthening the teaching of the critical skills that characterize the clinical transaction, which include communicating with patients, conducting the physical exam, and applying clinical reasoning.

“Honoring Dr. Barondess’s teaching of clinical skills at the bedside to generations of medical students and residents, Dr. Berk’s work transforms Dr. Barondess’s vision for the digital age,” said NYAM President Judith A. Salerno, MD, MS. “NYAM is pleased to continue our partnership with the ACGME on this important initiative, which supports our mission of advancing health equity through its aim to ensure the next generation of health professionals is prepared to meet the needs of a diverse patient population.”

Dr. Berk produces and hosts the internal medicine podcast The Curbsiders, which has over 50,000 listeners. Through the Barondess Fellowship, he will extend this medium to focus on two important elements of the clinical transaction: the physical examination and clinical reasoning. Dr. Berk was selected from a highly competitive field of applicants by a Selection Committee, which concluded that leveraging the popularity of podcasts to increase knowledge and enthusiasm for the physical examination and its role in clinical decision making has the potential to be transformational on a national level.

“The ACGME, in collaboration with The New York Academy of Medicine, is honored to present The Barondess Fellowship to Dr. Berk for his innovative approach to reaching medical students and residents with important information about clinical decision making,” said ACGME President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas J. Nasca, MD, MACP. “We look forward to seeing how Dr. Berk leverages technology to improve and expand learning for his growing audience and the GME community as a whole."

“I am honored and thrilled to receive the Barondess Fellowship,” said Dr. Berk. “This award will help catalyze research on how medical education podcasts can be utilized to teach the evidence base for the physical exam. I am grateful for the support from the Alpert Medical School at Brown, The Curbsiders podcast, The New York Academy of Medicine, the ACGME, and Dr. Barondess.”

Dr. Berk graduated from Yale University and received an MPH from the Yale School of Public Health, an MD from Texas Tech Health Sciences Center School of Medicine, and an MBA from the Rawls College of Business at Texas Tech. He completed his residency at the Johns Hopkins Hospital Combined Internal Medicine-Pediatrics Urban Health Residency Program in Baltimore, MD. He is a dedicated clinical educator and teaching scholar with published work in journals including the Journal of Hospital Medicine, Pediatrics, Annals of Internal Medicine, and Journal of General Internal Medicine.

About The New York Academy of Medicine

The New York Academy of Medicine (NYAM) tackles the barriers that prevent every individual from living a healthy life. NYAM generates the knowledge needed to change the systems that prevent people from accessing what they need to be healthy such as safe and affordable housing, healthy food, healthcare and more. Through its high-profile programming for the general public, focused symposia for health professionals, and its base of dedicated Fellows and Members, NYAM engages the minds and hearts of those who also value advancing health equity to maximize health for all. For more information, visit www.nyam.org.

About the ACGME

The ACGME is a private, non-profit, professional organization responsible for the accreditation of approximately 11,700 residency and fellowship programs and the approximately 850 institutions that sponsor these programs in the United States. Residency and fellowship programs educate approximately 140,500 resident and fellow physicians in 181 specialties and subspecialties. The ACGME's mission is to improve health care and population health by assessing and advancing the quality of resident physicians' education through accreditation.

