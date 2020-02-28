TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation” or the “Company”) (TSX: CSU) annual general meeting of shareholders (“AGM”) will be held on Friday May 8, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., at The Carlu, 444 Yonge St, Toronto, ON M5B 2H4.



Similar to the AGMs of prior years, most of the Constellation senior management team will be in attendance, and will be available to answer questions.

While we will answer some questions from the floor, shareholders will also have the opportunity to pose questions in advance.

Shareholders wishing to pose a question in advance can do so at the following link:

http://www.123formbuilder.com/form-5315739/form

Questions will be organized thematically, consolidated and then posed at the AGM to the CSI management team.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions.



Jamal Baksh

Chief Financial Officer

416-861-9677