The share buy-back programme runs as from 21 August 2019 and up to and including 31 July 2020. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1,500 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 14/2020 of 25 February 2020. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of shares
| Average
purchase price
|Transaction value in DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|3,651,372
|227.40
|830,325,072
|24 February 2020
|22,297
|272.28
|6,070,934
|25 February 2020
|23,657
|266.23
|6,298,248
|26 February 2020
|24,907
|250.80
|6,246,688
|27 February 2020
|26,348
|240.94
|6,348,169
|28 February 2020
|40,996
|232.35
|9,525,224
|Accumulated under the programme
|3,789,577
|228.21
|864,814,334
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 3,789,577 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.89% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact person: Simon Hagbart Madsen, tel. +45 89 89 71 85.
