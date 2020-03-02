The share buy-back programme runs as from 21 August 2019 and up to and including 31 July 2020. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1,500 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 14/2020 of 25 February 2020. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of shares Average

purchase price Transaction value in DKK Accumulated, last announcement 3,651,372 227.40 830,325,072 24 February 2020 22,297 272.28 6,070,934 25 February 2020 23,657 266.23 6,298,248 26 February 2020 24,907 250.80 6,246,688 27 February 2020 26,348 240.94 6,348,169 28 February 2020 40,996 232.35 9,525,224 Accumulated under the programme 3,789,577 228.21 864,814,334

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 3,789,577 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.89% of the share capital.

