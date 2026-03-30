Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 13 2026Transaction in Own Shares

The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the “Safe Harbour Rules”).

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, previous announcement 468,013 921.07 431,072,627 23 March 2026 17,514 840.88 14,727,225 24 March 2026 15,765 845.45 13,328,557 25 March 2026 16,302 862.14 14,054,627 26 March 2026 16,430 855.36 14,053,612 27 March 2026 17,242 850.04 14,656,371 Accumulated under the programme 551,266 910.44 501,893,020

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 3,860,794 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.28% of the share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.



Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.

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