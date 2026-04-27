Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 17 2026

The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the “Safe Harbour Rules”).
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|711,880
|910.29
|648,016,753
|20 April 2026
|12,766
|923.81
|11,793,395
|21 April 2026
|12,897
|926.99
|11,955,422
|22 April 2026
|13,104
|908.94
|11,910,714
|23 April 2026
|13,241
|889.09
|11,772,482
|24 April 2026
|16,835
|885.72
|14,911,125
|Accumulated under the programme
|780,723
|909.87
|710,359,892
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 4,090,251 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.65% of the share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.
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