Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 17 2026

 | Source: Jyske Bank Jyske Bank

The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the “Safe Harbour Rules”).

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
shares		Average purchase
price (DKK)		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, previous announcement711,880910.29648,016,753
20 April 202612,766923.8111,793,395
21 April 202612,897926.9911,955,422
22 April 202613,104908.9411,910,714
23 April 202613,241889.0911,772,482
24 April 202616,835885.7214,911,125
Accumulated under the programme780,723909.87710,359,892

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 4,090,251 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.65% of the share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
                                                         
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.

Attachment


Attachments

Share repurchase programme 20260427 (4)
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 