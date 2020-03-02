Stockholm, March 2, 2020 – Anoto Group AB (Anoto) today announces that Knowledge AI has been awarded a procurement contract by the Singapore Ministry of Education for its education solution KAIT. The English Literature Department of the Ministry will use the KAIT platform for Research and Development in the performance improvement of students in English essay college entrance test.



Furthermore, Knowledge AI’s expansion of its customer base gained momentum as it added another large school district in Florida, USA. The school district in Florida consists of 271,000 students spread over 286 schools, bringing the total amount of students addressed by the KAIT platform to over 723,000 in more than 900 schools.

“I do not want to over-emphasize the Singapore contract as it is a small pilot in terms of revenue. However, it is significant to us because it is our first contract with a government entity. Furthermore, it is the first contact where KAIT will be used in English studies,” says Joonhee Won, CEO of Knowledge AI Inc.

