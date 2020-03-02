Company Announcement No. 822



On 7 February 2020, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 816 of 7 February 2020. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 7 February 2020 to 30 July 2020 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 6,000,000,000 and no more than 9,800,000 shares, corresponding to 4.17% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-11 902,212 776.29 700,377,202 12: 24 February 2020 105,000 731.06 76,761,300 13: 25 February 2020 110,000 715.88 78,746,800 14: 26 February 2020 110,000 691.27 76,039,700 15: 27 February 2020 120,000 692.75 83,130,000 16: 28 February 2020 120,000 675.99 81,118,800 Accumulated trading for days 1-16 1,467,212 747.11 1,096,173,802

As at today, DSV Panalpina A/S holds a total of 7,792,031 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV Panalpina A/S, corresponding to 3.32% of the total number of issued shares of 235,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com .

