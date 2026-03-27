DSV - Q1 2026 ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL

 | Source: DSV A/S DSV A/S

We expect to release the Q1 2026 interim results of DSV A/S in the morning of 29 April 2026. A webcast and conference call will be held at 11:00 am CEST.       

At the conference call, Jens H. Lund, Group CEO, and Michael Ebbe, Group CFO, will present the Q1 2026 Interim Financial Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Date:                 29 April 2026
Time:                 11:00 am CEST

To attend the webcast presentation, please go to Webcast presentation - DSV Interim Financial Report Q1 2026 or go to https://investor.dsv.com/.

If you wish to ask questions during the conference call, please register through this link: Conference call Q&A - DSV Interim Financial Report Q1 2026. You will receive an email with dial-in telephone numbers.

We recommend participants to dial in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Contacts
Investor Relations
Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, stig.frederiksen@dsv.com
Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, alexander.plenborg@dsv.com

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

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Investor news - conference call Q1 2026
GlobeNewswire

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