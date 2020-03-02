ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
24-Feb-2076,660270.1120,706,506.11
25-Feb-2061,836269.2716,650,443.06
26-Feb-2052,068262.8813,687,864.42
27-Feb-2079,670257.3020,499,466.25
28-Feb-2067,275245.2016,496,022.41

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

