ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 24-Feb-20 76,660 270.11 20,706,506.11 25-Feb-20 61,836 269.27 16,650,443.06 26-Feb-20 52,068 262.88 13,687,864.42 27-Feb-20 79,670 257.30 20,499,466.25 28-Feb-20 67,275 245.20 16,496,022.41

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).