LOS ANGELES, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaze Pizza, the recognized world leader in fast, artisanal pizza, invites pizza and math fans alike to celebrate Pi Day on Saturday, March 14 after 3:14 p.m., with a $3.14 build-your-own 11-inch pizza. This year marks the seventh Pi Day celebration for Blaze Pizza, with guests across the U.S. and Canada expected to join the celebration, forming lines as infinite as the number itself.



Further playing into the math holiday, the $3.14 Pi Day reward will be available for use via the Blaze Pizza app, beginning at 3:14 p.m. local time. The reward will be “unlocked” on March 14th, signaling to the company’s nearly 1.5 million app users that the world’s largest pizza party begins at 3:14 p.m. and they should calculate the route to their nearest Blaze. The Pi Day reward is valid in-restaurant only, on any 11-inch pizza crafted with either the brand’s house-made original or gluten-free dough. Guests can still purchase the Keto, Cauliflower and High-Rise crust options for an additional upcharge. Redemption is subject to availability and is limited to one $3.14 pizza per person present.

“Pi Day is an unconventional holiday, and as an unconventional brand, we believe it’s the perfect time to celebrate our fans with our amazing, fresh, build-your-own pizzas at a Pi Day-inspired price,” said Mandy Shaw, CEO of Blaze Pizza. “This year, we estimate we will serve over a quarter-million pizzas and we look forward to celebrating Pi Day once again with Blaze fans across the U.S. and Canada.”

Blaze is also extending the Pi Day party into new territory by launching its official presence on TikTok. Followers should search for @BlazePizza on the platform to join the Pi Day celebration and view exclusive Pi Day videos.

To keep the party going, guests who redeem the Pi Day app reward will be treated to $3.14 off a new Large Shareable Pizza available for redemption from March 15th through March 31st, available exclusively online. Redemption of a Large Pizza is subject to availability and may not be combined with other offers, coupons or discounts.

All Blaze Pizza locations in the U.S. and Canada are participating, except sites at Disney Springs, Anaheim – Disneyland, Universal CityWalk, stadiums, airports, George-Mason University, UCLA and Chicago – Belmont Ave.

About Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is a modern-day “pizza joint” serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable. Guests can customize one of the many chef-driven Signature Pizzas or build their own, choosing from a wide selection of real ingredients. All restaurants make the original house-made dough from scratch daily, using just a few simple ingredients to create our signature crust. Pizza fans with specific dietary needs can enjoy gluten-free and Keto crusts, vegan cheese and plant-based spicy chorizo. Blaze Pizzas can be ordered in-restaurant or online for carryout or delivery.

Blaze was recently named pizza “brand of the year” by the Harris Poll and “America’s favorite pizza chain” by Market Force Information in 2019. Previously ranked #1 “brand of the year” in the Fast Casual Top 100, the rapidly growing chain is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors that include LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner. For more information, visit www.blazepizza.com or www.instagram.com/blazepizza .

