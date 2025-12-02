Blaze Pizza & @thelasvegasfoodie Unveil Exclusive Holiday Pizza—With Every Purchase Feeding Local Families This Giving Tuesday

ATLANTA, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaze Pizza, the leading fast-casual artisanal pizza brand, today announced a special limited time collaboration with Las Vegas-based food influencer Lindsay Stewart, known to her more than 1M followers as @thelasvegasfoodie. Beginning on Giving Tuesday, December 2, and running through the end of the month, all eight Blaze Pizza restaurants across the Las Vegas area will offer the new @thelasvegasfoodie Pizza. For each @thelasvegasfoodiepizza sold, Blaze will donate $1 directly to Three Square, Southern Nevada’s only food bank.

Priced at $10.49 - Blaze’s standard local price for a two-topping pizza - the @thelasvegasfoodie Pizza features Blaze’s signature classic dough, red sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, red onions, and chopped garlic, crafted to reflect Stewart’s go-to Blaze order.

“Sharing food that brings people joy is one of my absolute favorite things, and this collaboration feels especially meaningful because it helps support families in our community,” said Lindsay Stewart (@thelasvegasfoodie). “I’ve loved Blaze Pizza for years, and I’m thrilled to team up with them to give back on Giving Tuesday and beyond.”

The initiative is powered in partnership with longtime local Blaze Pizza franchisee Brian Booth, who owns and operates all Blaze Pizza restaurants across Southern Nevada.

“We’re always looking for ways to support the Las Vegas community, and partnering with Lindsay to create a pizza that gives back was a natural fit,” said Brian Booth, Las Vegas Blaze Pizza franchisee. “Three Square does extraordinary work, especially during the holiday season, and we’re proud to help make a meaningful contribution.”

The @thelasvegasfoodie Pizza will be available for a limited time at all Blaze Pizza locations in the greater Las Vegas area beginning December 2. Guests can order in-restaurant, online, or through the Blaze Pizza mobile app.



ABOUT BLAZE PIZZA

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation's leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with almost 300 restaurants across 36 states and three countries. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind customer experience and unparalleled high-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and product excellence. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, as well as #1 spots on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers and Franchise Times’ Fast and Serious list. Visit www.blazepizza.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @BlazePizza.

ABOUT THREE SQUARE

Three Square is Southern Nevada’s only food bank and works with a network of community partners to provide wholesome food to those in need. The organization’s mission is to pursue a hunger free community by providing nutritious meals and resources to individuals and families across the region. Learn more at www.threesquare.org.

Media Contact

Joshua Levitt

PR for Blaze Pizza

949.981.0757

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17c3fa5a-9ef0-4e9f-ba35-0132b8a3d729