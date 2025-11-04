Blaze Pizza Honors American Heroes With Free Pizza and Veterans Day Giveback to Folds of Honor

ATLANTA, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaze Pizza, the recognized leader in fast-fired, artisanal pizza, is proud to celebrate Veterans Day with a nationwide initiative that both honors America’s heroes and supports their families through the company’s ongoing partnership with Folds of Honor - a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled service members.

On Tuesday, November 11, 2025, veterans and active-duty military personnel are invited to visit participating Blaze Pizza locations nationwide to enjoy a free one-topping pizza as a heartfelt thank you for their service and sacrifice.

In addition, Blaze Pizza will donate $1 from every pizza sold that day to Folds of Honor, helping fund life-changing educational opportunities for military families.

“Veterans Day is a moment for all of us to honor the courage, sacrifice, and service of our nation’s heroes,” said Beto Guajardo, President and CEO of Blaze. “Together with our locally owned franchise restaurants, we’re humbled to give back in meaningful ways — not just to veterans themselves, but to their families and their futures. We’re proud to stand with Folds of Honor in supporting the educational opportunities that strengthen the communities our heroes call home.”

Since its founding in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded over 52,000 educational scholarships to military and first responder families across the United States.

“We’re deeply grateful to Blaze Pizza and its guests for standing with us this Veterans Day,” said Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney, Founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “Together, we’re making a tangible difference for those who have sacrificed for our freedom.”

This Veterans Day, Blaze Pizza invites guess to join in celebrating service and supporting scholarships – one pizza at a time.

ABOUT BLAZE PIZZA

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation's leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with almost 300 restaurants across 36 states and three countries. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind customer experience and unparalleled high-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and product excellence. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, as well as #1 spots on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers and Franchise Times' Fast and Serious list. Visit www.blazepizza.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @BlazePizza.

ABOUT FOLDS OF HONOR

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of U.S. military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master’s degree, doctorate, or professional program. Among students served, 43 percent are minorities and 57 percent are female. A total of 91 percent of expenses fund its mission of providing educational scholarships to the families of our nation’s heroes. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org.

Media Contact

Blythe Beaubien

PR for Blaze Pizza

blythe@fikacollective.com

