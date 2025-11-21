Blaze Pizza Kicks Off Black Friday and Cyber Monday With Free Large Pizza for Digital Orders Over $20

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaze Pizza, the recognized leader in fast-fired, artisanal pizza, is fueling the holiday shopping season with a nationwide digital offer designed to reward guests during the highest-traffic retail week of the year. From November 26 through December 1, Blaze Pizza guests will receive a free large 1-topping pizza or cheese pizza with any digital order of $20 or more placed through the Blaze App or blazepizza.com.

To redeem the offer, guests simply select “1 Top Pizza (Large)” and enter promo code LARGE at checkout. The promotion is valid for pickup or delivery on Blaze-owned digital channels and is limited to one redemption per transaction.

“Black Friday week is all about hunting for the best deals, and we know our guests expect convenience and value more than ever,” said Casey Terrell, Chief Marketing Officer, Blaze Pizza. “Whether you’re powering up before hitting the stores, grabbing something quick between stops, or recovering after a long day of shopping, Blaze has a fast, fresh, affordable option ready when you are.”

This limited-time offer reflects Blaze Pizza’s continued commitment to delivering convenience, quality, and genuine value during the most fast-paced week of the holiday season. With a curated lineup of fresh, high-quality ingredients, guests can craft the perfect artisanal pizza, made just for them and fast-fired to perfection.

OFFER TERMS:

FREE LARGE 1-TOPPING PIZZA ON ONLINE ORDERS $20 OR MORE

For one free large 1-topping pizza use promo code: LARGE. Offer includes one “1 Top Pizza (Large)”. Valid only on orders of $20 or more (subtotal before taxes and fees). Enter code in the cart on the Blaze Pizza app or blazepizza.com before checkout to redeem. Only at participating locations 11/26/25 through 12/1/25. Can’t combine with other offers or rewards. Offer not valid on catering orders or orders via third party delivery platforms. Excludes stadiums, airports, Disney Springs, UCLA, GMU, and Tarleton State.



ABOUT BLAZE PIZZA

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation's leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with almost 300 restaurants across 36 states and three countries. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind customer experience and unparalleled high-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and product excellence. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, as well as #1 spots on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers and Franchise Times’ Fast and Serious list. Visit www.blazepizza.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @BlazePizza.

