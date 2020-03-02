Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) has signed two new orders for Digital Signage installations through its Norwegian subsidiary with Hurtigruten AS, the world’s largest expedition cruise line. The order has a value of approx. SEK 16 million over a five-year period. The project is expected to be delivered during the first quarter 2020 and is an upgrade of the Hurtigruten vessel MS Finnmarken and MS Fram. In comparison with MS Roald Amundsen and MS Fridtjof Nansen, which were recently equipped with the Group’s Digital Signage solutions, MS Finnmarken and MS Fram are small-sized expedition cruise ships.



“The fourth and fifth Hurtigruten order within the past two years shows how excellent deliveries provide new market opportunities”, comments Per Mandorf, President & CEO. “We will incorporate the existing Digital Signage format on the new vessels, though in a smaller format. My congratulations to the Norwegian team”, concludes Per Mandorf.

Malmö, 2 March 2020

For questions, please contact:

Per Mandorf, President & CEO

Phone +46 704-25 82 34

Email per.mandorf@zetadisplay.com

Ola Burmark, CFO

Phone +46 708-21 57 86

E-mail ola.burmark@zetadisplay.com

Daniel Oelker, CCO

Phone +46 708-45 80 54

E-mail daniel.oelker@zetadisplay.com

About Hurtigruten

Hurtigruten is a world leader in expedition travel, with a growing fleet of small, custom-built expedition cruise ships exploring destinations such as Antarctica, Arctic, South America, Alaska, Greenland, Svalbard and more. Since 1893, Hurtigruten has operated the original coastal voyage from Bergen to Kirkenes, often referred to as the world's most beautiful sea voyage. Hurtigruten is considered the world’s greenest cruise line and operates on a vision to offer world-leading journeys that are safe, unique, active, sustainable and provide memories for life.

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay acts at the heart of digital transformations in physical environ­ments. We contribute to nudging peoples’ behaviour at the point-of-decision in retail environments, public spaces and workplace environments. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage that we develop and offer as SaaS-solutions. We are a European leader and intend to drive the further consolidation of the market organically and through acquisitions.

ZetaDisplay has its head office in Malmö. The company generates revenues of MSEK 436 and employs 160 staff at nine offices in six European countries. In total, the company handles 50,000 installations on 50 markets. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm [ZETA].

More information at www.zetadisplay.com

Attachment