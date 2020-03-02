NEW YORK, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced the Company has secured a partnership with Sanctifly that will launch on March 15, 2020. Sanctifly is a fast growing subscription-based app which provides its frequent flying members with access to a global network of health and wellness facilities in and around airports. Under the terms of the agreement, XpresSpa will be one of the largest corporate partners at which Sanctify subscribers can use $30 vouchers towards spa services at any domestic XpresSpa location.



Karl Llewellyn, Founder and CEO of Sanctifly, said, “XpresSpa is a solution to a significant demand from our members in filling a one or two hour airport downtime slot with a wellness activity. We are confident it will prove to be extremely popular with both our U.S. and European members.”

Mr. Satzman, CEO of XpresSpa, concluded, “We are hopeful our partnership with Sanctifly will expand awareness and trial of our spa services and products with their growing subscription base. We are leveraging mobile technology to strengthen and build relationships like never before as evident by the introduction of the XpresSpa app and now, two mobile application-based strategic partnerships, Calm and Sanctifly.”

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 51 locations in 25 airports globally. XpresSpa offers services that are tailored specifically to the busy travel customer. XpresSpa is committed to providing exceptional customer experiences with its innovative premium spa services, as well as luxury travel products and accessories. XpresSpa provides almost one million services to customers per year at its locations in the United States, Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com. To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com.

