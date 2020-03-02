MALVERN, Pa., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that the company has extended its TNPU e3 series of Automotive Grade ultra precision thin film flat chip resistors with a new space-saving component in the compact 0402 case size.



Offering excellent long term stability — for example, permitted maximum resistance change ≤ 0.05 % for 1000 hours at rated power P 70 — the Vishay Draloric TNPU e3 series combines the proven reliability of the well-known TNPW series with lower temperature coefficients down to ± 5 ppm/K and tighter tolerances down to ± 0.02 % for increased accuracy. This unique combination makes the AEC-Q200 qualified resistors perfectly suited for applications such as operational amplifier circuits and sensors for test and measurement, automotive, industrial, medical, and telecommunications equipment.

With the addition of the 0402 case size, the Vishay Draloric TNPU e3 series is now available in 0402, 0603, 0805, and 1206 case sizes, with resistance values from 100 Ω to 511 kΩ. Offering superior moisture resistivity (85 °C; 85 % RH), sulfur resistance in accordance to ASTM B 809, and a wide temperature range of -55 °C to +125 °C, the resistors provide extremely stable operation that withstands even harsh environmental conditions.

TNPU e3 series components are suitable for processing on automatic SMD assembly systems and for automatic soldering using wave, reflow, or vapor phase. The resistors are RoHS-compliant, and their pure tin plating provides compatibility with lead (Pb)-free and lead (Pb)-containing soldering processes.

Device Specification Table:

Type TNPU0402 e3 TNPU0603 e3 TNPU0805 e3 TNPU1206 e3 Resistance range 100 Ω to 100 kΩ 100 Ω to 100 kΩ 100 Ω to 332 kΩ 100 Ω to 511 kΩ Resistance tolerance ± 0.1 %; ± 0.05 % ± 0.1 %; ± 0.05 %; ± 0.02 % TCR ± 10 ppm/K; ± 5 ppm/K Rated dissipation 0.063 W 0.1 W 0.125 W 0.25 W Operating voltage 50 V 75 V 150 V 200 V

Samples and production quantities of the TNPU e3 resistors in the 0402 case size are available now, with typical lead times of 12 weeks.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

