Vishay Intertechnology Transmissive Sensors Offer Greater Vertical Headroom and Design Flexibility for Industrial and Consumer Applications

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that it has expanded its transmissive sensor family with the introduction of two new surface-mount devices for industrial, consumer, and telecom applications. Offered in a compact 5.5 mm by 4 mm by 5.7 mm package, the Vishay Semiconductors single-channel VT171P and dual-channel VT172U feature a 42 % increased dome height compared with previous-generation industrial devices.

Thanks to their high dome height, the devices released today allow for increased flexibility in mechanical designs, while offering more vertical headroom for large code wheels in turn-and-push applications. They can be used as position sensors for encoders in industrial automation systems and drives and tools; consumer entertainment products, appliances, and health and care devices; switches, relays, and antennas; and mobile broadband routers. Both sensors can detect motion and speed. With dual channels, the VT172U can also be used to detect direction.

The single-channel VT171P includes an infrared emitter and phototransistor detector located face-to-face in a surface-mount package, while the dual-channel VT172U includes an infrared emitter and two phototransistor detectors. Both sensors deliver a typical output current of 1.5 mA and operate at a wavelength of 950 nm. The devices feature a 3 mm gap width and apertures of 0.3 mm, and fast rise and fall times of 14 μs and 21 μs, respectively.

With a Moisture Sensitivity Level rating of 1 (MSL1), the VT171P and VT172U have an unlimited floor life. Compatible with lead (Pb)-free reflow solder processes according to JEDEC-STD-020, the devices are halogen-free, RoHS-compliant, and Vishay Green.

Samples and production quantities of the transmissive sensors are available now, with lead times of 10 weeks.

Links to product datasheets:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?80507 (VT171P)

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?80508 (VT172U)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720331326058

