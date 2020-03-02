OAK BROOK, Ill., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG), a leading supply chain solutions provider, has been awarded The Home Depot’s 3rd Party Broker—3PL of the Year Award for 2019.



“It’s a great honor to be recognized by The Home Depot with this award,” said Hub Group President and COO Phil Yeager. “We value our relationships with each customer and are proud of what our team has accomplished for The Home Depot. A cohesive team of drivers, dispatchers, account managers, logistics coordinators, analysts, load planners and many others bring their best for our customers every day. This award is a team achievement.”

During the awards ceremony at its Atlanta headquarters, The Home Depot cited “service” and “innovation” as the two main reasons for choosing Hub Group. According to The Home Depot, Hub Group continuously delivers extremely high levels of service and innovation across its dedicated, intermodal and truckload business segments, bringing a much-appreciated continuous improvement and problem-solving approach.

In addition, The Home Depot specifically called out Hub Group’s contributions to its disaster response network. Each year, Hub Group plays a leading role in The Home Depot’s emergency response program, helping to ensure crucial supplies are available to those affected by natural disasters and other emergencies. As a top emergency brokerage, Hub Group assembles a highly skilled team to source a blend of high-performing capacity, as well as to proactively manage a steady flow of shipments in The Home Depot network during an event.

About Hub Group

Hub Group is a world-class supply chain solutions provider that offers multi-modal transportation services throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. As a publicly traded company with $4 billion in revenue, Hub Group’s organization of more than 5,000 employees delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. For more information, visit www.hubgroup.com.

