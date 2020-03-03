SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has today announced that its Check Point SecureAcademy™ education initiative reached a major milestone with the 100th academic institution joining the program to provide a comprehensive cyber security curriculum to students.



SecureAcademy offers an in-depth academic program to higher learning institutions worldwide, promoting educational and career opportunities in cyber security for students. SecureAcademy courses are now available at 100 universities in 40 countries, helping to shape the cyber-experts of the future and narrowing the cyber skills gap. Recent research shows the number of unfilled cyber security roles now stands at 4.07 million professionals globally, up from 2.93 million last year.

Check Point works with recognized national and international universities, colleges and accredited higher education institutions to deliver the SecureAcademy program’s courses. These introduce students to cyber security concepts such as identifying and resolving security threats, and give hands-on experience with leading security solutions. Completing the course gives students industry-recognised certifications in cyber security skills.

Check Point offers the SecureAcademy instructor training courseware, instructor certification, software licenses and marketing support completely free of charge. Students who pass the certification exam upon completion will be extended an interview opportunity for employment at Check Point global offices or its network of more than 5000 affiliate organizations.

“This milestone clearly shows the value that both students and leading educations institutions place on the SecureAcademy program, which is helping to equip the next generation of cyber-warriors with the skills they need to succeed in the industry,” said Shay Solomon, director for education services, Check Point Software Technologies. “The cybersecurity skills gap is large and still growing, so initiatives such as SecureAcademy and our innovative Knowledge Programs will be key to attracting and engaging students to help bridge that gap. By offering range of opportunities for formal learning and professional development, we can give students a deeper understanding of the sector, and a fast-track route to employment.”

As part of Check Point’s commitment to develop the next generation of cyber security professionals, it is also offering a new, free 4.5 hour online technical training course via Cybrary.it, the Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) provider which delivers IT and cyber security training to anyone, anywhere, and every skill level. The Check Point course covers cyber security threats and security management. Further free training modules will be available in 2020 covering cloud security, IoT security, mobile security and threat prevention.

Check Point also offers CloudGuard Cyber-Range training. These courses deliver immersive cyber security training in simulated environments via the flexible Cyber Range cloud platform, offering an engaging, gamified learning environment. Training is fully adaptive to users’ needs with built-in debriefing and progression tracking.

For more information on Check Point’s SecureAcademy visit: https://www.checkpoint.com/support-services/secureacademy/

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Check Point’s solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and advanced targeted threats. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture, “Infinity Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention”, this combined product architecture defends an enterprise’s cloud, network and mobile devices. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

