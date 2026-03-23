Check Point Launches AI Defense Plane to Secure the Agentic Enterprise at Scale

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point ® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader in cyber security solutions, today announced the Check Point AI Defense Plane , a unified AI security control plane designed to help enterprises govern how AI is connected, deployed, and operated across the business. As AI systems move from assistants to autonomous actors that access data, invoke tools, and take action, the AI Defense Plane provides the intelligence layer needed to secure the agentic era.

“The enterprise is entering the agentic era. AI is no longer limited to generating content. It is beginning to access systems, use tools, chain actions, and operate with increasing autonomy. That changes the security model,” said David Haber, VP, AI Security at Check Point Software Technologies. “The challenge is no longer just what AI says, but what AI can do. Organizations need more than model safety. They need runtime control over how AI behaves inside real environments. The AI Defense Plane provides that control across employees, applications, and AI agents.”

As enterprises move AI systems into production, the attack surface expands beyond prompts and models to include agentic workflows, delegated actions, non-human access, and shadow agents operating inside real business environments.

Built on Check Point’s AI Security platform and strengthened by technologies from ThreatCloud AI and the company’s recent Lakera and Cyata acquisitions, the AI Defense Plane combines discovery, governance, observability, runtime control, and continuous validation across the AI execution lifecycle.

At the core of the AI Defense Plane is Check Point’s AI-native security engine — a real-time decision engine informed by analysis of millions of AI interactions, adversarial testing, and live threat intelligence, creating a security loop that strengthens as AI systems evolve. The platform delivers adaptive protection in under 50 milliseconds across more than 100 languages, helping prevention operate at machine speed as attacks become increasingly automated.

While most approaches focus on model guardrails, Check Point secures how AI actually behaves in production. The AI Defense Plane is designed to enforce control where enterprise AI risk becomes real: at runtime, inside live environments, and across the workflows that connect AI to business operations.

The AI Defense Plane includes three primary modules:

Workforce AI Security: Provides visibility, governance, and runtime safeguards for how employees use AI-powered applications. The module enforces policy in real time, reduces the risk of sensitive data exposure, and enables safe productivity across sanctioned and unsanctioned AI tools.

Provides visibility, governance, and runtime safeguards for how employees use AI-powered applications. The module enforces policy in real time, reduces the risk of sensitive data exposure, and enables safe productivity across sanctioned and unsanctioned AI tools. AI Application & Agent Security: Provides discovery, posture, and runtime control for AI applications and agentic systems embedded across the business. Organizations can identify where AI is present, understand what data and tools it can access, evaluate how it behaves, and govern the permissions and trust relationships that shape agentic execution.

Provides discovery, posture, and runtime control for AI applications and agentic systems embedded across the business. Organizations can identify where AI is present, understand what data and tools it can access, evaluate how it behaves, and govern the permissions and trust relationships that shape agentic execution. AI Red Teaming: Enables continuous adversarial testing of prompts, reasoning paths, workflows, tool use, and agent behavior. It helps organizations uncover exploitable weaknesses early and strengthen resilience as AI systems move from prototype to production.



“Red teaming has become essential for agentic systems,” said George Davis, Product Leader at Sierra. “When AI can query infrastructure, trigger workflows, and interact with sensitive data, the risk is no longer theoretical. Organizations need continuous testing to understand how these systems can be manipulated, where controls break down, and how resilient they are in production.”

Availability and RSA Conference Details

AI Defense Plane: Included in Check Point’s AI Security portfolio

Included in Check Point’s AI Security portfolio Workforce AI Security: Available immediately

Available immediately AI Application & Agent Security: Available immediately

Available immediately AI Red Teaming: Limited release

At RSA Conference 2026 , Check Point will showcase the AI Defense Plane at Booth #N-5879, with live demonstrations and expert briefings. The company will also debut Gandalf: The Agent Gauntlet, an experiential showcase exploring how agentic systems can be attacked, manipulated, and validated through modern red teaming methodologies.

Learn more about the Check Point AI Defense Plane .

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About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( www.checkpoint.com ) is a global cyber security leader protecting more than 100,000 organizations worldwide. Its mission is to secure enterprises’ AI transformation. With a prevention-first approach and an open ecosystem architecture, Check Point helps organizations block advanced threats, prioritize exposures, and automate security operations across complex digital environments. The unified architecture simplifies protection across hybrid networks, multi-cloud environments, digital workspaces, and AI systems. Structured around four strategic pillars, Hybrid Mesh Network Security, Workspace Security, Exposure Management, and AI Security, Check Point delivers consistent protection and visibility across multivendor environments, enabling organizations to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and accelerate innovation without increasing complexity.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding our products and solutions, our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point’s industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2025. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.