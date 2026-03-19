Check Point Launches Executive Advisory Board to Guide Next Phase of AI-Driven Cyber Security Innovation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader in cyber security solutions, today announced the launch of the Check Point Executive Advisory Board, bringing together leading experts across cyber security, artificial intelligence and enterprise technology to help guide the company’s strategy as organizations accelerate AI adoption and digital transformation.

“This is a defining moment in technology as organizations rapidly adopt artificial intelligence to transform how they operate, innovate and compete,” said Nadav Zafrir, CEO of Check Point Software Technologies. “AI is reshaping the cyber threat landscape just as quickly, which means security must evolve to protect new AI-driven environments. By bringing together this group of industry leaders, we are strengthening our ability to guide that transformation and ensure organizations can adopt AI securely and confidently.”

As artificial intelligence becomes embedded across enterprise operations, securing AI systems, data and infrastructure is emerging as one of the most critical cyber security challenges facing organizations today. The Executive Advisory Board will provide strategic insight on technology innovation, evolving threat dynamics and market priorities as Check Point continues to expand its AI-driven cyber security platform and strategy.

The board is spearheaded by Nadav Zafrir and will collaborate with Check Point leadership on key priorities including product strategy, innovation and global market expansion. Dave DeWalt, Founder and CEO of NightDragon, will co-chair the board and help engage experienced industry leaders and advisors to contribute strategic market perspectives.

“Check Point has played a foundational role in cyber security for decades,” said Dave DeWalt, Founder and CEO of NightDragon. “This Executive Advisory Board brings together experienced leaders from across cyber security and technology to help guide the company’s continued innovation and global growth.”

The announcement is being made during Leaders Point, Check Point’s executive gathering that convenes more than 50 CISOs from global organizations to discuss emerging cyber security challenges, digital resilience and the impact of AI on enterprise security.

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About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a global cyber security leader protecting more than 100,000 organizations worldwide. Its mission is to secure enterprises’ AI transformation. With a prevention-first approach and an open ecosystem architecture, Check Point helps organizations block advanced threats, prioritize exposures, and automate security operations across complex digital environments. The unified architecture simplifies protection across hybrid networks, multi-cloud environments, digital workspaces, and AI systems. Structured around four strategic pillars, Hybrid Mesh Network Security, Workspace Security, Exposure Management, and AI Security, Check Point delivers consistent protection and visibility across multivendor environments, enabling organizations to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and accelerate innovation without increasing complexity.



Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point’s industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2025. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

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