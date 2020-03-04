Hoivatilat Plc

Stock Exchange Release 4 March 2020 at 8:00 a.m. EET

Hoivatilat Plc has published its Annual Report 2019

Hoivatilat has published its Annual Report 2019 at https://hoivatilat.fi/en/for-investors/reports-and-presentations/ . The Annual Report is also attached to this release in PDF format.

The Annual Report 2019 contains the Report of the Board of Directors, Group Financial Statements, Auditor's Report Hoivatilat's Corporate Governance Statement.

Hoivatilat in brief:

Hoivatilat Plc specialises in producing, developing, owning and leasing out nursing homes, day care centres, schools and service communities. Founded in 2008, the company has been working in cooperation with as many as 60 Finnish municipalities and has launched 200 property projects throughout Finland and in Sweden. www.hoivatilat.fi

