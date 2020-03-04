OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC (the ‘Company’)

04 March 2020

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market of the following:

The capital of the Company consists of 123,425,722 Ordinary Shares with a nominal value of £0.01 each with voting rights as at 04 March 2020.

The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 123,425,722 (the 'Figure').

The Figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.





