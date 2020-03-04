LEXINGTON, Mass., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata® , the digital identity company for healthcare, will showcase its full suite of new and established digital identity solutions at the HIMSS20 Annual Conference & Exhibition (March 9-13 in Orlando, FL). Imprivata’s comprehensive identity, authentication, and access management solutions are purpose-built to help customers secure and simplify interactions between trusted digital identities across their complex networks of users, locations, devices, and applications.



“Imprivata offers the most complete and diverse set of digital identity solutions for healthcare managed by a single vendor, and we’re excited to showcase — in live mode — all of our latest innovations, as well as our longstanding industry-leading solutions at the HIMSS conference this year,” said Gus Malezis, President and CEO of Imprivata. “We’re also looking forward to meeting with our customers to hear about their challenges and upcoming priorities, and how we can help to address them.”

New innovations in mobility, identity governance, and medical device access on display at Imprivata booth #3541 include:

Imprivata Mobile : comprehensive, end-to-end mobile device security and lifecycle management solutions to help organizations optimize their mobile strategies across iOS and Android. Imprivata will showcase Mobile Device Access , healthcare’s only mobile authentication solution for fast, secure access to clinical mobile devices and applications. In addition, the latest innovations include the acquisition of GroundControl to enable the development of new capabilities on fleets of enterprise mobile devices for large and small enterprises; and the proliferation of seamless SSO into new applications and endpoints, including Microsoft Surface tablets.



Other solutions available for demonstration include:

Imprivata OneSign ® , seamless, secure, No Click Access to patient information on any device,

To receive a product demonstration at HIMSS20, schedule a meeting with the Imprivata team.

Imprivata customers will be presenting on their experiences with digital identity solutions including identity governance and single sign-on as part of the HIMSS20 Education Sessions at the Orange County Convention Center, including:

​Arthur Harvey, CIO, Boston Medical Center, will present “ Improving Physician Burnout: How to Solve the Technology Balancing Act for Providers ” (Session ID: PTS18) on Monday, March 9th from 3:45 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. ET in Grand Ballroom C. The session will explore the inherent conflicts in healthcare and how to solve the balancing act between protecting patient information and enabling providers with fast, easy access to technology that allows better care delivery.



” (Session ID: PTS18) on Monday, March 9th from 3:45 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. ET in Grand Ballroom C. The session will explore the inherent conflicts in healthcare and how to solve the balancing act between protecting patient information and enabling providers with fast, easy access to technology that allows better care delivery. Cara Babachicos, SVP & CIO, South Shore Hospital, will present “ Bolstering Security With Day One Identity Management ” (Session ID: 3) on Tuesday, March 10th at 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET in room W206A. This session will analyze the automated system South Shore Hospital utilized to gain role-based access for employees and de-provisioning powers to the IT department on day 1.

Customers will also lead presentations in the Imprivata booth (#3541) to demonstrate how Imprivata helps healthcare organizations strike the necessary balance between security and clinical workflow efficiency across the evolving technology landscape. Booth presentations include:

Identity Governance, Single Sign-on, and an Integrated Approach to IAM (Jeff Cooper, Director, Augusta Health and Penny Cooper, Data Scientist, Augusta Health)



(Jeff Cooper, Director, Augusta Health and Penny Cooper, Data Scientist, Augusta Health) Digital Identity in the Modern Healthcare Workplace: Delivering Care, Securely (Anthony Guerra, Editor in Chief, Healthsystem CIO; Randy Nale, Technical Solution Manager - Modern Healthcare Workplace, Microsoft; Art Ream, CISO, Cambridge Health Alliance; and Julia Staas, IS Director, Virtua Health)



(Anthony Guerra, Editor in Chief, Healthsystem CIO; Randy Nale, Technical Solution Manager - Modern Healthcare Workplace, Microsoft; Art Ream, CISO, Cambridge Health Alliance; and Julia Staas, IS Director, Virtua Health) Implementing Comprehensive and User-friendly Multifactor Authentication to Meet EPCS, Security, and Workflow Requirements (Chris Paravate, CIO, Northeast Georgia Health System)



(Chris Paravate, CIO, Northeast Georgia Health System) Managing Risk and Improving Governance with Comprehensive, Integrated Identity and Access Management (Sean Roberts, Vice President of IT, Technology, University of Kansas Hospital Authority)

Imprivata solutions enable interoperability through integration with a robust ecosystem of technology partners including leading EHRs, VDIs, and registration workflows. Solutions will also be on display in partner booths during HIMSS20, including:

