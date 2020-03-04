SAN FRANCISCO, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods—announced it has opened a flagship store in the heart of San Francisco’s Union Square district. This is the company’s fourth brick-and-mortar store, complementing its existing footprint in LA and NYC, as well as its tenth Luxury Consignment Office.



“We saw incredible demand for our San Francisco pop-up shop, and we’re excited to be following that up by making sustainable luxury fashion a permanent addition to the Union Square shopping scene,” said Michael Groffenberger, Head of Retail at The RealReal. “With new expert services and technology innovations launching first in this store, we’re creating a more personalized shopping experience for our community.”

The more than 8,000 square-foot store on San Francisco’s iconic Maiden Lane features shopping on both the main and lower levels, as well as a Luxury Consignment Office and the company’s third CaféCafé. It’s also The RealReal’s most sustainable store yet, with LEED Gold certification, refurbished existing features, sustainable building materials, and a fully compostable and recyclable cafe.

Experts At Your Service

For the first time, The RealReal is bringing its experts out on the store floor, making them accessible to shoppers to providing guidance and insights

To help extend the life of luxury goods, the store will offer repair services for handbags, shoes, jewelry and watches

An expert watchmaker will staff the store’s watch station

The store will also offer alterations and tailoring

A Fully Shoppable Store

As with all of The RealReal’s stores, everything in the store is available for sale– including the furnishing and decor–and new merchandise is added daily

The store will offer women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags and accessories; beauty; fine jewelry and watches; home and art

Features include a handbag vault, men’s sneaker wall, men’s and women’s streetwear, curated edits of leading luxury brands like Gucci, and trending seasonal styles

New Technology Innovations

Smart Trays – RFID-enabled fine jewelry and watch trays instantly display the full details about a piece on an integrated screen, including the side-by-side comparison of pieces

Browse + Request – shoppers can browse the store’s full inventory from The RealReal’s mobile app and iPads stationed throughout the store, as well request items from dressing room iPads

Omnichannel Technology – the company’s innovative platform ensures seamless management of its inventory, which is simultaneously available in store and online

Refreshments at the CaféCafé

Bringing a cafe option to the first block of Maiden Lane, the cafe will offer outdoor seating during the lane’s foot-traffic only hours of 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Food options include pastries from Mr. Holmes Bakehouse , a custom menu of sweet and savory toasts prepared with Acme bread, and grab-and-go options from Positive Food Co.

, a custom menu of sweet and savory toasts prepared with bread, and grab-and-go options from Drink options include single-origin Sightglass Coffee , cold-press juices and smoothies from Happy Moose , and Whalebird kombucha

The RealReal San Francisco flagship store is located at 253 Post St, with dual entrances on Post St. and Maiden Lane. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For additional information, or to book an appointment with one of the store’s experts, stylists or consignment managers, please visit www.therealreal.com/sf .

About The RealReal, Inc.

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have 100+ in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by hundreds of brands, from Gucci to Cartier, supporting the circular economy. We make consigning effortless with free in-home pickup, drop-off service and direct shipping for individual consignors and estates. At our stores in LA, NYC and San Francisco, customers can shop, consign, and meet with our experts. At our 10 Luxury Consignment Offices, four of which are in our retail stores, our expert staff provides free valuations.