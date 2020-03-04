SAN FRANCISCO, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods—announced it has opened a flagship store in the heart of San Francisco’s Union Square district. This is the company’s fourth brick-and-mortar store, complementing its existing footprint in LA and NYC, as well as its tenth Luxury Consignment Office.
“We saw incredible demand for our San Francisco pop-up shop, and we’re excited to be following that up by making sustainable luxury fashion a permanent addition to the Union Square shopping scene,” said Michael Groffenberger, Head of Retail at The RealReal. “With new expert services and technology innovations launching first in this store, we’re creating a more personalized shopping experience for our community.”
The more than 8,000 square-foot store on San Francisco’s iconic Maiden Lane features shopping on both the main and lower levels, as well as a Luxury Consignment Office and the company’s third CaféCafé. It’s also The RealReal’s most sustainable store yet, with LEED Gold certification, refurbished existing features, sustainable building materials, and a fully compostable and recyclable cafe.
The RealReal San Francisco flagship store is located at 253 Post St, with dual entrances on Post St. and Maiden Lane. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For additional information, or to book an appointment with one of the store’s experts, stylists or consignment managers, please visit www.therealreal.com/sf.
About The RealReal, Inc.
The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have 100+ in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by hundreds of brands, from Gucci to Cartier, supporting the circular economy. We make consigning effortless with free in-home pickup, drop-off service and direct shipping for individual consignors and estates. At our stores in LA, NYC and San Francisco, customers can shop, consign, and meet with our experts. At our 10 Luxury Consignment Offices, four of which are in our retail stores, our expert staff provides free valuations.
