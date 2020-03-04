Paris, March 4th, 2020
The disclosure of share transactions carried out from February 24th to February 28th, 2020 was sent to the AMF on March 4th, 2020. As required by current law, this document is publically available and can be consulted on the Company’s website (www.lvmh.com) under the section «regulated information».
Attachment
LVMH
Paris, FRANCE
Share Transactions Disclosure from Feb 24th to Feb 28th 2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
LVMH LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: