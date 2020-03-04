Dallas, TX, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H. Ross Ford III, President & CEO of TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services, is pleased to announce JM Commercial and The JM Padron Team, a full-service commercial real estate advisory, brokerage, and services company headquartered in Tijuana Mexico, as the newest member firm to be selected to join TCN Worldwide.

“We are very pleased to announce the expansion of TCN Worldwide’s global coverage into Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula with the addition of JM Commercial. JM Padron brings more than 35 years of experience in management, business development, and mergers and acquisitions, both domestic and international,” stated Ross Ford.

Ford continued, “The JM Team has built an excellent group comprised of highly educated professionals with a broad knowledge of Real Estate. With affiliates in Mexico City, Monterrey and now Baja California, TCN is poised to serve the needs of the growing commercial real estate market throughout Mexico.”

“JM Commercial’s membership in TCN Worldwide represents enormous potential for international business. This organization shares our goal of providing the optimal response to clients' needs for advisory and consulting services for commercial real estate,” said JM Padron, CCIM, MRICS, Founder of JM Commercial and The JM Team. “We strive to continually provide our clients with the best possible solutions to their real estate objectives and our partnership with TCN Worldwide will facilitate our ability to offer an expanded array of services, expertise and global coverage.”

