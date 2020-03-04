GUADALAJARA, Mexico, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announced preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of February 2020, compared to traffic figures for February 2019.



During February 2020, total terminal passengers at GAP’s 14 airports increased by 17.0%, compared to the same period of the previous year. Domestic passenger traffic increased by 16.6%, while international passenger traffic increased by 17.5%. It is important to mention that 2020 is a leap year, therefore there is one more day of operations.

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands):

Airport Feb-19 Feb-20 % Change Jan-Feb 19 Jan-Feb 20 % Change Guadalajara 734.9 844.3 14.9 % 1,538.1 1,722.3 12.0 % Tijuana* 409.8 490.9 19.8 % 865.1 1,001.6 15.8 % Puerto Vallarta 103.1 124.5 20.8 % 225.5 273.2 21.1 % Los Cabos 119.2 134.1 12.5 % 253.7 286.3 12.8 % Montego Bay 0.6 0.3 -44.3 % 1.2 0.9 -22.9 % Guanajuato 134.9 149.3 10.7 % 298.2 317.4 6.4 % Hermosillo 114.7 138.3 20.5 % 240.9 287.1 19.2 % Mexicali 77.4 91.2 17.9 % 169.7 201.7 18.8 % Morelia 33.2 43.5 31.1 % 71.8 92.2 28.3 % La Paz 63.1 73.7 16.8 % 135.2 153.0 13.1 % Aguascalientes 43.1 48.7 13.0 % 89.9 102.4 13.9 % Los Mochis 25.6 30.2 18.0 % 53.9 62.4 15.8 % Manzanillo 7.2 7.3 1.4 % 16.1 16.4 2.1 % Total 1,866.7 2,176.3 16.6 % 3,959.4 4,516.7 14.1 %

International Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands):



Airport Feb-19 Feb-20 % Change Jan-Feb 19 Jan-Feb 20 % Change Guadalajara 279.7 312.3 11.6 % 661.8 736.0 11.2 % Tijuana* 175.7 232.0 32.0 % 435.1 532.4 22.4 % Puerto Vallarta 388.1 405.6 4.5 % 797.2 811.3 1.8 % Los Cabos 319.8 359.5 12.4 % 645.5 714.3 10.7 % Montego Bay 405.9 426.4 5.1 % 845.0 871.5 3.1 % Guanajuato 48.2 48.8 1.2 % 114.3 115.6 1.2 % Hermosillo 5.2 6.9 32.7 % 11.8 14.7 24.7 % Mexicali 0.4 0.4 -9.6 % 0.9 1.0 9.4 % Morelia 29.6 31.5 6.4 % 67.2 74.5 10.9 % La Paz 1.0 1.2 16.9 % 2.0 2.2 10.4 % Aguascalientes 12.7 15.9 24.8 % 30.4 37.1 22.2 % Los Mochis 0.5 0.4 -20.1 % 1.2 1.0 -14.5 % Manzanillo 12.3 10.1 -18.2 % 23.6 20.9 -11.5 % Total 1,679.2 1,850.8 10.2 % 3,635.8 3,932.6 8.2 %

Total Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands):



Airport Feb-19 Feb-20 % Change Jan-Feb 19 Jan-Feb 20 % Change Guadalajara 1,014.6 1,156.6 14.0 % 2,199.9 2,458.3 11.7 % Tijuana* 585.6 722.9 23.5 % 1,300.2 1,534.0 18.0 % Puerto Vallarta 491.2 530.1 7.9 % 1,022.7 1,084.5 6.0 % Los Cabos 439.0 493.6 12.4 % 899.2 1,000.6 11.3 % Montego Bay 406.4 426.7 5.0 % 846.3 872.4 3.1 % Guanajuato 183.1 198.1 8.2 % 412.5 433.0 5.0 % Hermosillo 119.9 145.1 21.1 % 252.7 301.8 19.4 % Mexicali 77.8 91.6 17.7 % 170.6 202.6 18.8 % Morelia 62.8 75.0 19.5 % 139.0 166.6 19.9 % La Paz 64.0 74.8 16.8 % 137.2 155.2 13.1 % Aguascalientes 55.8 64.6 15.7 % 120.3 139.5 16.0 % Los Mochis 26.1 30.6 17.3 % 55.0 63.4 15.2 % Manzanillo 19.5 17.4 -11.0 % 39.7 37.4 -6.0 % Total 3,545.9 4,027.2 13.6 % 7,595.2 8,449.3 11.2 %

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX Users:

Airport Feb-19 Feb-20 % Change Jan-Feb 19 Jan-Feb 20 % Change Tijuana 172.4 229.9 33.3 % 427.9 527.1 23.2 %

Kingston Airport (in thousands):



Passengers Feb-19 Feb-20 % Change Jan-Feb 19 Jan-Feb 20 % Change Domestic N/A 0.4 N/A N/A 1.1 N/A International N/A 122.2 N/A N/A 280.7 N/A Total N/A 122.6 N/A N/A 281.9 N/A

Total Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):



Passengers Feb-19 Feb-20 % Change Jan-Feb 19 Jan-Feb 20 % Change Domestic 1,866.7 2,176.7 16.6 % 3,959.4 4,517.8 14.1 % International 1,679.2 1,973.1 17.5 % 3,635.8 4,213.3 15.9 % Total 3,545.9 4,149.8 17.0 % 7,595.2 8,731.1 15.0 %

Highlights for the Period:

Seats and Load Factors: In February 2020, the number of seats available increased by 18.9% compared to February 2019; while load factor for the month decreased by 1.2 percentage points, from 81.0% in February 2019 to 79.8% in February 2020.



Kingston: The Company assumed control of the Kingston Airport on October 10, 2019. Historical figures are presented for comparison purposes, for a total of 122.6 thousand passengers at February 2020, a 10.8% increase compared to February 2019.

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

