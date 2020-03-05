SAN FRANCISCO and DUBLIN, Ireland, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sift , a leading Digital Trust and Safety technology company, today announced that it is expanding its international presence with the opening of its new EMEA headquarters in Dublin, Ireland.



The company, which counts several major European businesses such as Cabify, Curve, Delivery Hero, and GetYourGuide as customers, has already hired several members of its quickly growing Sales team with plans to continue hiring.

“Dublin has become a true hub of technology innovation,” said Tonia Luykx, Sift’s VP of Sales, EMEA. “Having been born and raised in Ireland, I’ve personally witnessed and been part of the amazing developments coming from global technology companies that have made Dublin their European headquarters. As we continue growing our Dublin office, we’re excited to help businesses all over Europe, the Middle East, and Africa fight fraud and create better user experiences.”

“Sift’s mission is to help everyone trust the internet, an undertaking which requires a global effort,” said Jason Tan, Sift’s CEO & Co-founder. “While we have already seen significant traction in EMEA, it’s clear that we have a huge opportunity to help companies develop their Digital Trust & Safety postures so that they can not only fight fraud, but truly grow their businesses.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO IDA Ireland added, “Ireland is a hub for international technology and security companies due to the ease of access to a talented and flexible workforce. I am delighted that Sift has chosen Ireland to be the location for their new EMEA Headquarters and wish them continued success in the future.”

Sift’s Dublin offices are located in The Lennox Building: Suite 207, 50 Richmond St. South Saint Kevin's, Dublin, D02 FK02, Ireland.

About Sift:

Sift is a leader in Digital Trust & Safety, empowering digital disruptors to Fortune 500 companies to unlock new revenue without risk. Sift dynamically prevents fraud and abuse through industry-leading technology and expertise, an unrivaled global data network of 35 billion events per month, and a commitment to long-term customer partnerships. Global brands such as Twitter, Airbnb, and Twilio rely on Sift to gain competitive advantage in their markets. Visit us at sift.com and follow us on Twitter @GetSift.

