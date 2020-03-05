Kemira Oyj

Managers' transactions

March 5, 2020 at 1.15 pm (CET+1)

﻿Kemira Oyj: Manager’s transaction; Matthew Pixton has received Kemira’s shares related to Performance Share Plan ﻿





This is the notification according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation that Matthew Pixton has received Kemira shares related to the Performance Share Plan.

Detailed information about the transaction is given below.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Pixton, Matthew

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: KEMIRA

LEI: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48_20200303143550_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-03-05

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009004824

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 7,700 Unit price: 0 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 7,700 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR



Total ownership of instrument after the transaction: 13,474 shares

For more information, please contact:



Kemira Oyj

Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 838 0709

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers’ product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2019, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.7 billion and over 5,000 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.kemira.com



